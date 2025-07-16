PRESIDENT HH PRIVATE INITIATED AUDIT AT ZAMMSA BY PWC REVEALS IRREGULARITIES



July 15, 2025



Lusaka – A private forensic audit of the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA), initiated by President Hakainde Hichilema and conducted by global firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), has uncovered serious flaws and irregularities in the country’s medical supply chain.





The revelations have sparked a wide-reaching anti-corruption drive led by the Head of State.



The audit exposed deep-rooted malpractice in the procurement and distribution of medicines, with evidence pointing to long-standing systemic abuse and diversion of public resources.





In a statement issued by Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka, it was said that with zero tolerance, President Hichilema dissolved the ZAMMSA board, called for new leadership, and intensified law enforcement operations targeting corruption in the health sector.





“There shall be no sacred cows. Anyone found wanting will face the full force of the law,” the President warned.



Describing the findings as “cancerous” and reflective of historical theft, the President has since rolled out sweeping reforms, including the establishment of a National Drug Taskforce and the implementation of a real-time digital tracking system to monitor medicine distribution and prevent theft.





While some opposition leaders initially questioned the decision to engage a private auditor, the emerging evidence has vindicated the President’s approach.





“We are building a system where medicines reach patients, not black markets,” stated Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka.



With investigations and prosecutions underway, President Hichilema remains committed to acting on all audit recommendations, signaling a firm resolve to restore integrity and public trust in the healthcare system.



