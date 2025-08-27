President HH wants LAA in Zambia – MULAMBO HAIMBE MoF Minister.



…as League gains diplomatic traction for continental win





Amb Anthony Mukwita wrote-



27.08.25



In a landmark meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, Zambia’s Foreign Minister Hon. Mulambo Haimbe reaffirmed the country’s commitment to hosting the League of African Ambassadors (LAA), a continental body poised to redefine diplomacy across Africa





Hon Haimbe said, “President Hakainde Hichilema is aware of this LAA initiative,” hon. Haimbe stated, and “It was mentioned to him by the outgoing Ambassador of Ghana, H.E Kadijda. It’s been on my table for a while for action that is why I am happy you are finally here (LAA).”





Hon Haimbe’s words as Minister of Foreign affairs set the tone for what is shaping up to be a historic diplomatic launch in October in Lusaka, the biggest event ever of on the diplomatic calendar in years.

The LAA, a non-partisan, pan-African diplomatic initiative, was officially registered on 10 January after two years of rigorous groundwork in Zambia.





Interim President of the League, Ambassador Ominyi Nwanne, expressed gratitude for Zambia’s warm embrace: “It can’t be done without the blessing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We are ready, but no person greater than President Hichilema can launch pad this initiative we need him through you Minister Haimbe because you are the diplomatic face of the President H.E HH.”





The League’s pillars—peace building, diplomatic resource pooling, mentorship, and continental cohesion—are rooted in professionalism, not party affiliation.





Planning Chair Lazarous Kapambwe emphasized, “We recycle everything except Ambassadors. These people (Ambassadors) carry experience—they are moving libraries we re-use them now through LAA, they are a resource, a rich resource.”

Minister Haimbe, in his signature eloquence, pledged full support: “LAA is a resource for diplomacy—say maybe Zambia diplomacy school, peace building just to start with. When we need diplomatic engagements, we need you (LAA) because of your experience.”





He added, “To me, the sky is the limit. I even feel we should invite foreign heads of states to join us because this is diplomatically huge for Africa.”





The planning committee, a constellation of seasoned diplomats, includes Ambassadors Mukwita, Ominyi Nwanne, Sylvester Mundanda, Bob Samakayi, Solomon Jere, Joyce Musenge, Anderson Chibwa, Counsellor Joel Chibwa, and Charity Charamba of Zimbabwe.





Their presence underscored the League’s gravitas and the depth of its continental reach.

Zambia, often referred to as the cradle of diplomacy in Southern Africa, has long played host to pivotal peace talks and regional integration efforts.





From the Lusaka Protocol that helped end Angola’s civil war to its role in SADC mediation, Zambia’s diplomatic legacy is rich and enduring. Minister Haimbe, a steward of this legacy, now stands at the helm of a new chapter—one that positions Zambia as the launch-pad for continental unity.





Ambassador Musenge captured the sentiment best in vote of thanks: “You have blessed us. There’s no LAA without the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mulambo Haimbe. Now everyone knows this continental body has your blessing, it is real thanks to you sir.”





With the African Union Chairperson expected to attend or send a high-level representative, and President Hakainde Hichilema’s stamp of approval already in place, the October launch promises to be a defining moment for African diplomacy.





As Minister Haimbe aptly put it, “A good start shapes future positive outcomes. I am happy to be with you, part of you, LAA, our President (Hichilema) wants this to happen in Zambia we are behind you.”





Indeed, the League of African Ambassadors is not just gaining traction—it is gaining altitude. And Zambia, under the visionary leadership of Minister Haimbe, is charting the course.

The LAA has recently held top level meetings with the Secretary to the Cabinet of Zambia Patrick Kangwa and Mayor of Lusaka Chitangala Chilando plus bank CEOs. Ambassadors across Africa and beyond are heading to Lusaka today.



Source: Ambassador Anthony Mukwita, Head of LAA Media Team