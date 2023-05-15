President HH’s Humility is Amazing

President Hakainde Hichilema on Saturday humbly gave his beloved daughter, Miyanda, in marriage to Meenda Milambo during a modest ceremony held at his farm in Namwala, Southern Province. His humility is truly admirable and heartwarming.

Contrary to expectations, where a wealthy businessman and politician like him would typically organize a lavish wedding at a boutique hotel, complete with private jets and high-profile guests, President Hichilema chose the serene environment of his village. He continues to lead by example, setting a positive precedent for his ministers.

Just a year ago, one of his trusted confidants and cabinet ministers, Hon. Gary Nkombo, also celebrated his daughter’s wedding in a similarly modest manner, deviating from the glamorous and extravagant displays we were accustomed to during the previous regime. This is the way it should be! We do not expect our leaders to flaunt their wealth carelessly, indulging their families and friends with luxury items while disregarding the needs of the less fortunate.

As someone who has closely followed and observed President Hichilema’s journey since he entered the public eye, I can attest to his unmatched simplicity and modesty. During a radio interview, he was asked why he continues to use his old vehicle, affectionately called “scolocolo,” when he could easily afford a fleet of brand-new, state-of-the-art SUVs.

His answer was simple yet disarming: “It’s just a piece of metal,” he pondered. “What value or benefit does an expensive vehicle bring to me? I am perfectly content with what I drive.”

Thank you, Mr. President, for being an exceptional role model. At a time when many of us have become consumed by greed to the point where we shamelessly hoard millions of cash meant for the impoverished in our homes, your integrity shines brightly.

By Prince Bill M. Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst