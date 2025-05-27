PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ADVICES ZAMBIANS TO OBTAIN NRCS



President Hakainde Hichilema has called Zambians eligible to obtain National Registration Cards (NRCs) to take advantage of the ongoing mobile exercise and acquire the vital document.





President Hichilema said that some people who missed the opportunity to obtain NRCs due to a number of reasons should take advantage of the ongoing exercise.





The Head of State was speaking to Choma residents who welcomed him back from Lusaka where he had gone to officiate at the 2025 Africa Freedom Day commemoration.





“Some people who could not obtain NRCs that time, should now take advantage of this NRC mobile registration exercise and get the vital document’’, he said.





President Hichilema emphasised that during his reign, no Zambian should be denied the opportunity to acquire an NRC as long as that person is a citizen of this country.





The Head of State has further directed Southern Province Permanent Secretary Namani Monze and other Provincial Permanent Secretaries to withdraw erring officers frustrating the exercise.





President Hichilema added that an NRC is the only document that will allow citizens to benefit from the many programmes that government is implementing such as the Social Cash Transfer among others.