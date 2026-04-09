PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS TO THE SUPREME

COURT, CONSTITUTIONAL COURT, COURT OF APPEAL, HIGH COURT, AND THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF ZAMBIA





President Hakainde Hichilema, acting on the recommendation of the Judicial Service

Commission and subject to ratification by the National Assembly, has made a series

of judicial appointments in accordance with Article 140(e) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia Mr. Justice Chalwe Farai Mchenga S.C. Lady Justice Abha Patel S.C. Lady Justice Getrude Chawatama, and Mr. Butler Sitali have been appointed as Judges of the Supreme Court.





The President has further appointed Lady Justice Pixie Yangailo, Mr. Justice Vincent

Siloka, and Ms. Getrude Imbwae as Judges of the Constitutional Court, subject to

ratification by the National Assembly.

Additionally, Mr. Justice Charles Zulu has been appointed Deputy President of the

Court of Appeal.

The President has also appointed Lady Justice Sharon Kaunda Newa,

Lady Justice Irene Zeko Mbewe, Lady Justice Bridget Chilombo Maka, Lady Justice Ruth Chibbabuka, Lady Justice Concepter Chinyawa Zulu, and Lady Justice Susan

Wanjelani as Judges of the Court of Appeal, subject to parliamentary ratification

President Hichilema has appointed the following individuals as Judges of the High

Court for Zambia, subject to ratification by the National Assembly: Mr. Rodgers

<abwe Kaoma, Mr. Ikechukwu Iduma, Ms. Makalo Sosoo Mwaanza, Honourable Davis

Chibwili, Honourable Sylvia Munyinya Okoh, Honourable Katrina Maimbolwa

Walubita, Mr. Mutafela Chimuka, Honourable Ireen Tilisa Wishimanga, Ms. Claudia

Luswili, Mrs. Kaumbi Mutinta Ndulo Mundia, Ms. Thelma Nkumbiza Mumba, MrsMaureen Samulela Tresha, Mrs. Angelica Kennedy-Mwanza Mr. Japhet Zulu, Ms. Diana

Mizinga Majokwe, Ms. Comfort Mulenga, Mrs. Sombo Chinyaama-Kachaka, Mrs.

Sekelebaka Muwamba Kundachola, Mr. Pecer Chileshe, Ms. Bubala Chibbonta, Ms.

Anne Chisanga Nsama, Ms. Ruth Lumbongo Mbambi, Ms. Kalifano Tiza unsanje

Manyepa, Mr.McRobby Chiwale, Ms. Kabukabu Sikwibele, and Mr. James Bako Chipola





In accordance with Section 5(1) of the Electoral Commission of Zambia Act No. 25

of 2016, the President has appointed Major General Vincent Mukanda (Rtd) as

Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Zambia and Mr. Zevyanji Sinkala as Commissioner, both appointments subject to ratification by the National

Assembly.