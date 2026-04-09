PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS TO THE SUPREME
COURT, CONSTITUTIONAL COURT, COURT OF APPEAL, HIGH COURT, AND THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF ZAMBIA
President Hakainde Hichilema, acting on the recommendation of the Judicial Service
Commission and subject to ratification by the National Assembly, has made a series
of judicial appointments in accordance with Article 140(e) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia Mr. Justice Chalwe Farai Mchenga S.C. Lady Justice Abha Patel S.C. Lady Justice Getrude Chawatama, and Mr. Butler Sitali have been appointed as Judges of the Supreme Court.
The President has further appointed Lady Justice Pixie Yangailo, Mr. Justice Vincent
Siloka, and Ms. Getrude Imbwae as Judges of the Constitutional Court, subject to
ratification by the National Assembly.
Additionally, Mr. Justice Charles Zulu has been appointed Deputy President of the
Court of Appeal.
The President has also appointed Lady Justice Sharon Kaunda Newa,
Lady Justice Irene Zeko Mbewe, Lady Justice Bridget Chilombo Maka, Lady Justice Ruth Chibbabuka, Lady Justice Concepter Chinyawa Zulu, and Lady Justice Susan
Wanjelani as Judges of the Court of Appeal, subject to parliamentary ratification
President Hichilema has appointed the following individuals as Judges of the High
Court for Zambia, subject to ratification by the National Assembly: Mr. Rodgers
<abwe Kaoma, Mr. Ikechukwu Iduma, Ms. Makalo Sosoo Mwaanza, Honourable Davis
Chibwili, Honourable Sylvia Munyinya Okoh, Honourable Katrina Maimbolwa
Walubita, Mr. Mutafela Chimuka, Honourable Ireen Tilisa Wishimanga, Ms. Claudia
Luswili, Mrs. Kaumbi Mutinta Ndulo Mundia, Ms. Thelma Nkumbiza Mumba, MrsMaureen Samulela Tresha, Mrs. Angelica Kennedy-Mwanza Mr. Japhet Zulu, Ms. Diana
Mizinga Majokwe, Ms. Comfort Mulenga, Mrs. Sombo Chinyaama-Kachaka, Mrs.
Sekelebaka Muwamba Kundachola, Mr. Pecer Chileshe, Ms. Bubala Chibbonta, Ms.
Anne Chisanga Nsama, Ms. Ruth Lumbongo Mbambi, Ms. Kalifano Tiza unsanje
Manyepa, Mr.McRobby Chiwale, Ms. Kabukabu Sikwibele, and Mr. James Bako Chipola
In accordance with Section 5(1) of the Electoral Commission of Zambia Act No. 25
of 2016, the President has appointed Major General Vincent Mukanda (Rtd) as
Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Zambia and Mr. Zevyanji Sinkala as Commissioner, both appointments subject to ratification by the National
Assembly.
There must be s typographical error because my name doesn’t seem to be on the list….
HH7, please reissue the statement kaili…
Take free education to parley, everything you’ve to wait last minute, that’s confusion to a system, these things are supposed to be steady incremental
Parking the judiciary
Congratulations to the Appointed Judges of the High Court, Supreme Court, Court of Appeal and Constitutional Court of Zambia.
Indeed special thanks your excellency for the special and excellent recommendations made by the judicial Service commission.. Very wonderful recommendations deserving all the Praise in the land of Work and Joy.
I recognize the well deserved hard work, exemplary to the young generation, of the Honorable Judge Concepter Chinyanwa now appointed to the Court of Appeal, the high Flying Honorable Judge Vincent Sililo Siloka , 2 years ago the Kasama Magistrate, now Judge of the Constitutional Court, Hon Judge David Chubili and many other great men and women of Zambia who will wear the robes in our Honorable Courts.
I wish them all the best as We stand and Sing of Zambia, Proud and Free.
Congratulations to all the men and women appointed to these positions in the Judiciary. It is also worth observing that a number of women have been appointed thereby increasing the gender balance. These appointments will no doubt have a significant impact and reduce the backlog of cases especially at the Court of Appeal.
Congrats to all. Please pls I encourage you to work like the appointing authority works. Let’s put our Zambia where it should be, a land of peace with people full of love for one another. Let’s clean the country quickly by putting criminals and thieves behind bars. We can start with those fools who recently killed that business lady in a manner that is very hard to imagine that those fools were Zambians.