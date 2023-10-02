PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ANNOUNCES PROCUREMENT OF AMBULANCES, POLICE VEHICLES FOR 150 CONSTITUENCIES

Government is in the year 2024 set to buy 150 ambulances as well aspolice service vehicles for all the 150 constituencies across the country.

President Hakainde Hichilema made this announcement in Livingstone today during the Granite Jubilee celebrations of the Livingstone St Theresa Catholic Cathedral.

President Hichilema said the procurement will be supported by the enhanced Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to ease transportation in the health and security sectors.

President Hichilema said government understands the transport challenges rural health facilities face in transporting patients referred to high level hospitals for further treatment hence the move to procure an ambulance for each constituency.

He said the CDF has been further increased from 28.3 million kwacha to 30.6 million kwacha per constituency to support locally driven development initiatives.

The President has since directed that the church must be part of the CDF committees and share their development ideas.

“CDF is a tool to improve the livelihoods of the people, and that is why we now want various stakeholders such as the church to be part of the CDF committees”, he said.

He said the church is a key partner in development and therefore must be part of those driving development initiatives in local areas.

President Hichilema has since commended the Catholic Church for being a true development partner in the country’s health and education sectors.

“Government recognises the important role the Catholic Church has played since time in memorial in supporting the government’s development agenda through investment in education and health sectors,” he said.

President Hichilema has also commended the Catholic Church for promoting entrepreneurship skills among its members as it is key to economic growth.

He said people must do away with focus on consumption but be more productive by being entrepreneurs.

“Am impressed with the entrepreneurship activities of the church, and this is how it must be for all Zambians to embrace entrepreneurship and contribute to the growth of the economy, “he said.

The President has since pledged the government’s commitment to supporting churches with entrepreneurship activities to grow their enterprise.

Meanwhile, Livingstone Diocese Bishop Valentine Kalumba has hailed government for its continued fight against corruption.

Bishop Kalumba said the fight against corruption is in line with the Catholic Church’s teachings as it is a vice that erodes development.

The Bishop has since called for transparency in the awarding of contracts to contractors carrying out CDF works.

“Your Excellency I am sad to say there has been no transparency in awarding of CDF contracts as the issue of ‘ka something’, has still remained,” he explained.

He said the government means well to increase CDF but the impact of these funds to communities must be seen.

He said there was need for increased monitoring of various CDF projects.

The Bishop said the diocese’s 90 years of existence has supported the government’s development initiatives and will continue to do so.

Livingstone’s St Theresa Catholic Cathedral celebrated 90 years of existence since its inception in 1933.

President Hakainde Hichilema graced the Granite Jubilee and was accompanied by Minister of Tourism Rodney Sikumba, Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati, newly appointed Southern Province Minister Credo Najuwa, Secretary to the Cabinet and other senior government officials.

ZANIS