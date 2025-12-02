PRESIDENT HICHILEMA APPLAUDS CITIZENS AS CONSTITUTIONAL REVIEW COMMITTEE CONCLUDES CONSULTATIONS





Lusaka… Tuesday December 2, 2025 – Last evening, the Technical Committee on Constitutional Amendments (TCCA) submitted its Technical Report to President Hakainde Hichilema, marking the completion of a two-month nationwide consultation process.





In a statement, the Head of State said the Committee–appointed on 2nd October 2025—had successfully gathered a total of 11,860 submissions, the highest number ever recorded in any constitutional review undertaking in the country’s history.





He noted that this level of participation reflected the growing enthusiasm among citizens to take part in shaping the nation’s governance structures.





President Hichilema commended the Committee for a professional and efficient execution of its mandate.





He said the team demonstrated strong commitment to cost-saving measures and drew valuable lessons from previous constitutional review processes, which he believed showed their sense of responsibility to the nation.





The President also extended gratitude to citizens who contributed to the process, both locally and abroad.





He said the wide participation–whether through physical attendance or online platforms–was a sign of patriotism, unity of purpose and deep love for the country.





According to President Hichilema, the voices of the people have helped strengthen the process and reaffirmed the collective national commitment to building a better Zambia for all.