President Hichilema Appoints Enock Kavendele As Head Of The SADC Elections Observation Mission Of The Kingdom Of Eswatini

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA, CHAIRPERSON OF SADC SEOM APPOINTS ENOCK P. KAVENDELE AS HEAD OF THE SADC ELECTIONS OBSERVATION MISSION OF THE KINGDOM OF ESWATINI

……Head of SADC Electoral Observation Mission to Eswatini arrives

His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, and Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation deployed a SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) and appointed H.E. Mr. Enock P. Kavindele, Former Vice President of the Republic of Zambia as the Head of SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM), to the 29th September 2023 General Elections of the Kingdom of Eswatini. The SADC Secretariat, led by His Excellency Mr. Elias Magosi, the SADC Executive Secretary will coordinate the SEOM and facilitate in-country deployment of observers.

The deployment of SEOM is in accordance with Article 3 of the revised Revised SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections (2021), which provides that SADC shall observe all general elections held in its Member States.

H.E. Kavindele arrived today, 21st September 2023 in the Kingdom of Eswatini and undertook a courtesy call on Honourable Lady Howard Mabuza, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Eswatini. He also conducted a consultative engagement with Mr. Manoma Vusie Masango, Senior National Commissioner of the Royal Eswatini Police Service.

On 22nd September 2023, H.E. Kavindele will host an official launch of SEOM in efforts to raise awareness of the key activities for the SEOM which will be deployed to all four (4) Regions of the Kingdom of Eswatini to observe the pre, election, and post-election phases.

