PRESIDENT HICHILEMA APPOINTS IMMEDIATE PAST ARMY COMMANDER AS AMBASSADOR TO BRAZIL

President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed immediate past Zambia Army Commander, Lt. General Stalil Dennis Alibuzwi as Zambia’s Ambassador Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary to the Federal Republic of Brazil.

Also appointed to diplomatic missions are Brigadier General Wilson C. Tembo, who will serve as Ambassador Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary to the Republic of Zimbabwe and Mahuba Wesley Hazemba who has been named Ambassador Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary to the State of Israel.

In the domestic administration, Shadreck Mbewe has been appointed Commissioner of Lands.

According to a statement by State House, President Hichilema extended his heartfelt congratulations to the appointees and wished them God’s blessings as they take up their new responsibilities.