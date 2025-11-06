PRESIDENT HICHILEMA APPOINTS NEW DEPUTY INSPECTORS GENERAL OF POLICE, LOCAL GOVERNMENT SERVICE COMMISSION CHAIRPERSON, AND ENERGY PERMANENT SECRETARY



Lusaka, Wednesday — President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Charity Munganga as Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Administration and Fred Hamaamba as Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations.





The President has also appointed Luxon Kazabu as Chairperson of the Local Government Service Commission and Professor Ephraim Kabunda Munshifwa as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy. Professor Munshifwa previously served as Dean of the School of the Built Environment at the Copperbelt University.





Mrs. Munganga and Mr. Hamaamba held the positions of Central Province Commissioner of Police and Muchinga Province Deputy Commissioner of Police, respectively, prior to their new appointments. Mr. Kazabu is a former Deputy Minister of Agriculture and once served as Mayor of Kitwe.





Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony at State House, President Hichilema urged the newly appointed officials to serve the people of Zambia with dedication and integrity.





“You have been appointed to these positions primarily because you are Zambians and qualified to work in the roles assigned. These are senior roles you have been assigned to, and you must not take a mild approach in your work. Zambians expect you to work diligently and shave off certain habits. Every hour is a working hour, there is no such thing as working hours,” President Hichilema said.





The Head of State further advised the appointees to collaborate with existing teams rather than forming parallel structures.



“Go and work with the teams already there; don’t form your own teams,” he emphasized.





President Hichilema reminded the new officials that public service carries great responsibility, requiring discipline, confidentiality, and a strong commitment to public interest.





“Serving the public comes with great responsibility and calls for good conduct. You should not be found in situations you are not supposed to be in. While you may have private lives, the public interest must override in the execution of your duties,” he said.





He also underscored the importance of confidentiality and respect for citizens, noting that public servants are ultimately accountable to the people.





The President further urged family members of the appointees to support them as they undertake their new responsibilities, stressing that effective service delivery depends on both professional commitment and personal support systems.



