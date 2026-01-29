PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ASSURES OF CREDIBLE AND PEACEFUL AUGUST ELECTIONS





By Joseph Kaputula



President Hakainde Hichilema has assured the nation of credible, peaceful and transparent general elections in august this year.





Speaking at the 2026 Presidential Annual Greetings of the Diplomatic Corps in Lusaka this morning, President Hichilema cited the recent Chawama parliamentary by-election as an example of peaceful and transparent elections.





The Head of State noted that despite Chawama constituency being historically associated with political violence, the recently held by-election was conducted without any bloodshed.





He has reiterated the UPND government’s commitment to peace, underscoring the need for Zambia to be peaceful.





Meanwhile, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps Hawa Hassan Mohamed congratulated President Hichilema for being elected as the vice chair of the Southern African Development Community–SADC, saying it reflects Zambia’s constructive engagement in regional affairs.



PHOENIX NEWS