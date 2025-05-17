PRESIDENT HICHILEMA BEGINS WEEK-LONG VISIT TO SOUTHERN PROVINCE



President Hakainde Hichilema commenced a week-long working visit to Southern Province, where he is expected to engage with local communities and officiate key events.



In a statement made available, Southern Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa confirmed that the Head of State would be in the province from May 17 to May 24, 2025, with planned stops in Choma, Namwala and Kalomo.





Nanjuwa states that the President will arrive in the province in the afternoon at around 15:00 hours and remain there until the 24th.





The agenda for the visit includes community engagements and a major political rally, dubbed the “Mother of All Rallies,” scheduled to take place on May 23 in Choma.





He further explains that the visit underscores the government’s commitment to grassroots development and direct engagement with the people.



Byta FM