PRESIDENT HICHILEMA BEST LEADER FOR NATIONAL UNITY AND PROSPERITY- Spuki Mulemwa

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA BEST LEADER FOR NATIONAL UNITY AND PROSPERITY.

—————————————————

19/2/25



As we have previously stated, President Hakainde Hichilema has indeed demonstrated both commitment and dedication to improve Zambians’ welfare by governing in accordance with the will of the masses who gave the mandate, as well as introducing and implementing pro poor programs and initiatives.





Zambians will recall that the country was devastated by the worst drought in the country’s history, and this happened just after the President assumed office, but like the Biblical Moses he didn’t bury his head in the sand, but did everything to ensure that no one died of hunger.





That parent in Shangombo and Kaputa who previously couldn’t take their child to school because of school fees is able to do so today, due the much appreciated free education policy by the New Dawn Administration.





Further, Zambia today is like a construction site, with infrastructure development taking place in all parts of the country, even the remotest rural areas due to expanded CDF allocation which is disbursed to all 156 Constituencies nationwide at the same time, taking development to the doorsteps of the people.



This President means well for this country, and is the only one who can take Zambia to the desired economic destination, however there is need for all patriotic Zambians to join him on this important national crusade.





It’s for these reasons we call upon the Zambian people not be swayed by the opposition who can’t measure up to President Hichilema’s pro poor governance credentials and commitment as they have lamentably failed to share their vision with the Zambian people, apart from criticizing and vilifying the President in an effort to tarnish his image.





President Hichilema is tried and tested having survived the worst drought and debt mountain that would have easily overwhelmed a leader without focus, capacity or perseverance.

2026 belongs to President Hichilema as he has earned it through his servant leadership that speaks to the aspirations of the Zambian people.



Issued by:



Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.