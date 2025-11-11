PRESIDENT HICHILEMA BIDS FAREWELL TO ISRAELI COUNTERPART AFTER HISTORIC STATE VISIT





Lusaka… Tuesday November 11, 2025 – President Hakainde Hichilema has bid farewell to His Excellency Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel, following what he described as a fruitful and memorable two-day reciprocal State Visit to Zambia.





In a statement issued after the visit, President Hichilema said it had been a great honour for the country to host President Herzog and his delegation.



He expressed gratitude for the warm words of goodwill and blessing that the Israeli leader extended to the people of Zambia.





The Head of State noted that the visit marked a significant milestone in strengthening the longstanding ties between Zambia and Israel – a relationship, he said, rooted in shared faith, mutual respect, and a common vision for peace and prosperity.





President Hichilema further stated that Zambia looked forward to enhanced collaboration with Israel in key sectors such as agriculture, tourism, health, education, mining, and science and technology, among others.





Meanwhile, the President expressed optimism that the goodwill generated during the visit would yield lasting prosperity for both nations, while invoking blessings upon the Republic of Zambia and the State of Israel.