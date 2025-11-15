PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CALLS FOR DEEPENED ZAMBIA–ZIMBABWE TIES AT INAUGURAL BI-NATIONAL COMMISSION.





President Hakainde Hichilema has called for stronger and more strategic cooperation between the people and governments of Zambia and Zimbabwe, emphasizing that the two nations are bound by history, geography, and shared destiny.





Speaking during the inaugural session of the Zimbabwe–Zambia Bi-National Commission in Harare today, President Hichilema said the two countries stand to achieve greater success if they expand joint efforts in areas of mutual interest, particularly given how interconnected their resources and infrastructure are.





“We are truly Siamese twins, we are truly connected like the umbilical cord,” said President Hichilema.





He has urged the Ministries of Finance from both countries to take a leading role in financing investments that will accelerate growth in trade, commerce, and cultural exchange.





“Strengthening these sectors, would help unlock the full value of the countries’ shared assets,” said President Hichilema.





He further stressed the importance of managing shared resources collaboratively, noting that coordinated efforts would spur economic expansion on both sides of the border.





The inaugural meeting is being held under the theme: “United by History, Transforming Our Shared Future Together for Prosperity.



