PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CALLS FOR INTROSPECTION AND URGES YOUTHS TO BEHAVE AFTER CHINGOLA INCIDENT





President Hakainde Hichilema has called for introspection among UPND members following the violent incident that occurred in Chingola during his recent visit.





The President reminded party members of the struggles they endured while in opposition and urged them not to take the nation’s peace for granted.





He said he took an oath to protect the peace and security of all Zambians, and called on the youths, particularly those in Chingola, to behave responsibly and avoid acts that could destabilize the country.





Speaking when he met party structures in Kitwe, President Hichilema emphasized that his government remains focused on uniting the nation and fostering development, noting that peace is essential for progress.





He further urged UPND members across the country to work hard ahead of next year’s general elections by mobilizing support, registering as voters, and recruiting new members.





The Head of State said the party must go flat out and turn up in large numbers on election day to continue driving Zambia’s development agenda.





Meanwhile, several UPND members have condemned the Chingola incident and called for an end to acts of hooliganism and violence within the party.

[ Diamond TV ]