PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CELEBRATES UPGRADE OF ZAMBIA, BOTSWANA PARTNERSHIP





President Hakainde Hichilema says the upgrade of the Zambia – Botswana partnership to a bi-national commission status is worth celebrating.





President Hichilema is happy that the bilateral relationship between Zambia and Botswana has been upgraded from the level of joint permanent commission to bi-national commission.





The President said when Zambia and Botswana cooperate in many areas, their economies will grow and consequently create jobs and business opportunities.



“There is no need for Zambia to import products such as salt from far-flung countries when Botswana has that resource.





“That kind of trade will be keeping the money in the region and that’s the capital we should use to develop other businesses,” President Hichilema said during bilateral talks with Botswana’s President Duma Gideon Boko at State House in Lusaka.





“We will improve our treasury incomes and be able to look after the sick, the old, the young and those who live with disabilities. We are happy with the upgrade of our partnership to a bi-national level.”



President Hichilema said Zambia and Botswana have been friends for many decades.





He said the friendship of the two countries is anchored on the commonalities among their people, especially cultural values.



“We have cultivated a very strong partnership. We share more than a border,” President Hichilema said.





President Hichilema added that the two economies must work together in fields such as logistics, transport and trade, among others.



“With trade wars which are going on, we have an obligation to work more with each other as African countries,” the President said.





President Boko, who is in Zambia on a two-day State visit, said the two countries share borders but such should not “keep us from each other.”



“We should not allow ourselves to become hostages of the different spaces on the African continent that we occupy.





“We must reach out to each other and come together,” President Boko said.



President Boko said the governments of Zambia and Botswana should ensure that the decisions made during bilateral talks translate into concrete measurable outcomes that bring tangible benefits to the citizens of the two countries.





He added that among the key areas which ought to be enhanced include trade, infrastructure development, energy, agriculture, education, tourism and security.



“Our agenda must also prioritise our most valuable resource – our youth. We must promote youth empowerment and equip young people with relevant skills that prepare not just them but also countries,” he said.