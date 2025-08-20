PRESIDENT HICHILEMA COMMISSIONS FQM’S $1.25 BILLION S3 EXPANSION PROJECT





By Wagon Media | Solwezi | August 19, 2025



President Hakainde Hichilema has officially commissioned First Quantum Minerals’ (FQM) Kansanshi S3 Expansion Project, describing it as a landmark investment that reaffirms private sector confidence in Zambia’s economy.





The $1.25 billion project, one of the largest private investments in the country’s history, is expected to extend the life of the Kansanshi Mine by over 20 years while boosting annual copper production to nearly 300,000 tonnes.





Speaking during the launch in Solwezi today, President Hichilema said the expansion would deliver far-reaching benefits for Zambia, including higher export earnings, stronger balance of payments, job creation, opportunities for local suppliers, and increased support for community development initiatives.





“This project is not just about mining; it is about transforming lives, strengthening our economy, and building a sustainable future for generations to come,” the President said.





He further announced that government will soon convene an Artisanal Mining Conference aimed at formalizing small-scale mining operations across the country. The initiative, he said, will ensure safe practices, unlock opportunities for citizens, and complement large-scale projects such as Kansanshi’s S3.





“There shall be no illegal mining. Our focus is on legal, safe, and productive mining that benefits all Zambians,” President Hichilema stressed.





The Head of State also thanked traditional leaders for their continued guidance and support in fostering development partnerships between investors, communities, and government.





The commissioning of the S3 Expansion Project marks a new chapter in Zambia’s mining sector, positioning the country as a key global player in copper production while reinforcing partnerships with private investors.



