PRESIDENT HICHILEMA COMMITTED TO REFORMS IN HEALTH SECTOR – FR. FRANK BWALYA

Key Takeaways

1. President Hichilema is firmly committed to restoring integrity in Zambia’s public health system.

2. The government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward corruption and theft, particularly in the health sector.

3. Robust interventions and reforms have been put in place, including:

• Standard and forensic audits

• Enhanced monitoring and accountability systems



• Reforms in procurement and distribution processes

• Digitization to improve supply chain transparency

4. The theft of medicines predates the UPND administration, but the current government is actively confronting the issue head-on.

5. Fr. Frank Bwalya refuted claims of government negligence, blaming systemic corruption and individual criminal behavior.

6. President Hichilema’s leadership is marked by political will and concrete action, distinguishing his administration from previous governments.

7. The fight against drug pilferage is ongoing, and the government is determined to eliminate it completely.

8. UPND supports the enactment of cyber laws and encourages responsible use of digital platforms.

9. As Zambia heads into by-elections, UPND calls for peaceful participation and upholding of democratic principles and the rule of law.

10. The New Dawn government is rebuilding trust in public institutions, aiming to deliver better healthcare and restore hope to citizens.

©️ UPND Media Team