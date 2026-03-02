President Hichilema condemns US–Iran conflict!



President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has condemned the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Iran.





President HICHILEMA says Zambia does not support war and expressed hope that the hostilities will come to an end soon.





He says the major geopolitical crisis carries significant risks, warning that it could affect global fuel prices and, in turn, impact Zambia’s economy.





Speaking in Lusaka today when he addressed councillors from across the country, President HICHILEMA said the situation could influence fuel prices locally, which have recently been declining.





He, however, noted that Government is making every effort to ensure the economy remains on the right path.



-ZNBC