PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CONGRATULATES MALAWI’S NEWLY ELECTED LEADERS





Lusaka… Thursday September 25, 2025 – President Hakainde Hichilema has extended his congratulations to Malawi’s newly elected leadership, following the recent presidential elections.





In a statement, President Hichilema conveyed his “heartfelt congratulations” to Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and Justice Dr. Jane Mayemu Ansah, SC JA (Retired), on their election as President-Elect and Vice President-Elect of the Republic of Malawi, respectively.





He further commended the outgoing President, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his team, for a true demonstration of statesmanship and respect for democratic values.





President Hichilema also praised the people of Malawi for exercising their democratic right peacefully. He said their conduct had set “a shining example for the region and the continent.”





Meanwhile, President Hichilema wished blessings upon the Republic of Malawi and Africa as a whole.