PRESIDENT HICHILEMA DATES NORTH WESTERN PROVINCE



President Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow expected in Northwestern Province for a one day working visit to officiate at the opening of Kansanshi Mine’s S3, a 1. 2 Billion United States dollar investment expansion project whose construction has been completed.





Speaking during a media briefing in Solwezi today, Provincial Minister, Robert Lihefu disclosed that the 1.2 Billion dollar investment is expected to have a positive impact on the economy of Zambia.





Mr Lihefu says this is in line with President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision of increasing copper production to three million tonnes per annum by the year 2031.





The S3 involves expanding the mining pit, constructing a new processing plant, and enlarging the smelter, aiming to increase copper production and extend the Mine’s lifespan.





The project is a key component of Kansanshi’s growth and is expected to significantly boost copper production.





The S3 project represents a substantial investment of US$1.25 billion.