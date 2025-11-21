PRESIDENT HICHILEMA DEDICATES HONORARY DOCTORATE TO ZAMBIA’S HARD-WORKING FARMERS





Lusaka, November 21, 2025



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has dedicated his Honorary Doctorate in Agribusiness to Zambia’s hardworking farmers, saying their efforts have helped transform the country into a regional agricultural powerhouse.





Speaking during a special convocation ceremony held at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka, where he was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate for Transformative Leadership in Agribusiness, President Hichilema said he was humbled by the recognition and attributed Zambia’s progress in agriculture to the resilience and commitment of its people.





“I dedicate this Honorary Doctorate to all our hardworking farmers across the country. It is through their efforts that Zambia has recorded a bumper harvest and become a net exporter of fertilizer to nine countries,” President Hichilema said.



The President revealed that Zambia produced 4 million metric tonnes of maize this year, a remarkable achievement despite experiencing one of the worst droughts in living memory.





He said the success demonstrates the strength of the government’s agricultural reforms and the dedication of small-scale and commercial farmers alike.





“Agriculture is a business, and it must advance education, innovation, and transformation in our economy. With the bumper harvest, we must value export markets in neighbouring countries as Zambia positions itself as the food basket for the region,” he said.





President Hichilema noted that the government is formalising cross-border trade to boost regional exports and ensure farmers benefit from their produce.





“While in opposition, we pledged to end the practice of calling informal trade ‘smuggling.’ Today, that commitment is a reality, we have signed an export deal to supply 200,000 metric tonnes of maize to Malawi,” he said.





The President further urged Zambians to embrace agriculture as a business to drive sustainable national development and improve livelihoods.





“If we take agriculture seriously, we will generate the resources to fund free education, student meal allowances, exam fees, classroom blocks, maternity wings, and other social services for our citizens,” he said.





President Hichilema reiterated his government’s resolve to make agriculture the cornerstone of Zambia’s economic transformation agenda, ensuring that the country’s food security and export capacity continue to grow.



Falcon News