President Hichilema Delivers Again: Zambia's Chisamba Solar Plant Shines Bright!





By Timmy, Wagon Media



President Hakainde Hichilema has once again proven his commitment to Zambia’s development with the launch of the Chisamba Solar Power plant! This remarkable achievement showcases his tireless efforts to drive the country’s progress and fulfill his promises.





A Leap Towards Renewable Energy

The Chisamba Solar Power plant ranks as the 5th biggest single solar power generation installation in Africa and the third largest in sub-Saharan Africa! Zambia is moving in tandem with global trends in renewable energy, joining the ranks of Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa in harnessing clean energy.





An example of Hard Work and Dedication

President Hichilema’s leadership and vision for a sustainable Zambia are evident in this groundbreaking project. His dedication to the country’s development is inspiring, and this achievement is a testament to his hard work and commitment.





