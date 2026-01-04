PRESIDENT HICHILEMA DONATES K276,000 TO MULENGA HILL SDA CHURCH, FOR COMPLETION OF CHURCH





January 03, 2025



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has donated K276,000 towards the completion of Mulenga Hill Seventh Day Adventist Church, reaffirming his commitment to supporting faith-based institutions and national unity.





The donation was announced on behalf of the President by his Special Advisor for Political Affairs, Mr Levy Ngoma, who said the gesture reflects the Head of State’s desire to support the work of God through churches.





Mr Ngoma conveyed President Hichilema’s love and goodwill to the congregation, noting that churches play a key role in promoting moral values and social harmony.





Mr Ngoma said the President believes in the biblical principle of loving one’s neighbour, which he described as the foundation of peace and development.

He thanked the church for standing in prayer for the country during the debate of Bill 7 in Parliament, a period marked by tension and misinformation.





He said that despite the challenges, the bill was passed by a majority and the country remained peaceful. Mr Ngoma reaffirmed that President Hichilema is committed to upholding Zambia’s Christian values while respecting democratic processes.





On the Day of the Christian Nation, Mr Levy Ngoma revealed that in cementing the observance of the Christian Nation Day on 29th December 2025 last year President Hakainde Hichilema has maintained the day as a Christian observance and pledged that it should be strengthened and gazetted so that it becomes a holy day on which the nation can worship God and honour the day as a country.





In a vote of thanks on behalf of the Church Elder Mwanza expressed gratitude to President Hichilema for the donation delivered through Mr Ngoma. He said the church had struggled to raise funds for the ongoing construction works.





Elder Mwanza recalled that when President Hichilema congregated with the hurch on 13th August 2022, an appeal for support was made, and he assured the President that the funds would be used strictly for the intended purpose.



The Falcon