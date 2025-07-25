PRESIDENT HICHILEMA DONATES SCHOOL BUS TO FOOTPRINTS OF HOPE IN HONOUR OF DORA NYAMBE’S LEGACY





By Wagon Media Team| July 24, 2025



In a powerful testament to the value of education and rural empowerment, President Hakainde Hichilema has donated a school bus to Footprints of Hope, a community school located in Mapapa village, Luano District — about 280 km north of Lusaka.





The symbolic handover took place this afternoon at State House, witnessed by government officials, educators, and stakeholders passionate about rural development and access to quality education.





The school was founded by the late Dora Moono Nyambe, a remarkable humanitarian whose vision and selfless service transformed lives in Luano. From teaching vulnerable children under a tree to building a full-fledged boarding school, Dora’s work lives on through Footprints of Hope, which today serves as a beacon of hope for many rural children.





Permanent Secretary for Information and Media, Mr. Thabo Kawana, described the gesture as both practical and symbolic.



“This donation underscores President Hichilema’s unwavering commitment to education and inclusivity, particularly in rural communities,” he said. “It is a recognition of Dora’s legacy and a pledge to continue investing in children who are the future of our nation.”





The new school bus is expected to enhance access to education by easing transportation challenges for pupils, improving attendance, and boosting academic morale among learners.





Mr. Kawana reaffirmed the New Dawn Government’s commitment to education sector reforms, saying the administration is focused on strengthening the foundations of human capital and economic growth.





“Supporting education remains at the heart of this government. We are determined to uplift every child, from the remotest village to the busiest city,” Mr. Kawana added.





As Zambia marches toward equitable development, stories like that of Footprints of Hope — and heroes like Dora Nyambe — continue to inspire a nation determined to leave no child behind.



WAGON MEDIA TEAM