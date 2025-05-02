PRESIDENT HICHILEMA GETS PF ENDORSEMENT FOR 2026 AS CHABINGA ACCUSES SAMPA OF CONSPIRACY



Patriotic Front PF Faction acting President Robert Chabinga, has accused Matero Member Of Parliament Miles Sampa of attempting to seize control of the PF party due to its perceived strength.

‎

‎Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka, Mr, Chabinga who is also Mafinga Member of Parliament alleges that Mr. Sampa intends to exploit the influence of former President Edgar Lungu in this undertaking.

‎

‎Mr. Chabinga claims that him, as the acting PF President, possesses the legitimate documentation therefore, Mr. Sampa cannot claim ownership and later on hand over a party that he does not legitimately own.

‎

‎He further alleges a “Plan B” involves the abduction of his secretary-general, Morgan Ng’onga, and himself.



Meanwhile Mr. Chabinga has also endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema candidature ahead of 2026 General Elections.