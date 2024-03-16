PRESIDENT HICHILEMA GRACE AND OFFICIATE AT THE 2024 NATIONAL YOUTH INDABA & LAUNCH OF THE NATIONAL YOUTH POLICY

……….As the Head of State interacts with over 2000 youths in one Hall…

REPUBLICAN President of Zambia Mr Hakainde Hichilema today graced and officiated at the 3rd edition of the National Youth Indaba and launch of the National Youth Policy attended by over two thousand young people drawn from across the country, held at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre here in Lusaka.

The National Youth Indaba is an annual event aimed at harnessing the thoughts and views of our young people on how to, among other important issues, leverage an enhanced coordinated multi-sectoral approach in a Youth Development Strategy to achieve inclusive and effective Youth Empowerment and Employment Opportunities across the country.

This year’s National Youth Indaba was a special occasion and a historic moment for our young people and the country at large as we witnessed the official launch of the much anticipated National Youth Policy by the Head of State, after long working hours and wider consultations between the Government, youth, various stakeholders and partners, to get it done.

The policy whose launch was held under the theme “Accelerating Youth Participation and Empowerment in Zambia” aims to address the challenges faced by the youth in the country, such as high unemployment levels, limited access to factors production, inadequate skills, drug, alcohol and substance abuse amongst others.

The implementation of the Revised National Youth Policy will also address the gaps in the previous Policy, thereby promoting entrepreneurship, empowerment and job creation, and enhancing coordination, implementation and monitoring of youth empowerment programmes, in line with our UPND Government’s policy direction of engaging the youth in national development matters.

Some highlights from the National Youth Indaba and the launch of the National Youth Policy event;

✅ Youths have been challenged to invest in themselves to ensure that they are prepared enough to become the future leaders the country needs.

✅ The Head of State called on the youth to strive to give the best of themselves.

✅ Youth were advised that the difference between failure and opportunity is failure looks for you. But you are the one to keep pursuing opportunities. You have the task of not getting tired of pursuing opportunities.

✅ Young people were advised to take care of their health first.

When you are not well, as an individual, as a family, the country is not well. If the country is not well, you are not well. This explains the essence and purpose of us all working together.

Responding to the question on drugs and alcohol abuse, the Head of State acknowledged the rise adding that this undermines the health of the youth, hence affecting their development, that of their families as well as the development of the entire country.

✅ Also, young people were urged to up their game in order to become innovative and promote entrepreneurship.

✅ Access to Finance: A Crucial Component

Access to finance is critical to the Zambian government’s comprehensive strategy to support youth entrepreneurship. Recognising that financial barriers often hinder the aspirations of young entrepreneurs, the government committed to continue improving and implementing targeted measures to ensure that financial constraints do not stifle innovation and business development.

In addition, the Government and stakeholders committed to better access to funding, the provision of education and training, and reducing bureaucratic red tape to help young entrepreneurs overcome crucial challenges.

✅ Youths urged to venture into Agriculture.

Youth were challenged to expand and discover their potential through agriculture following the introduction of the Credit Window program by the Government through the Ministry of Agriculture, which aims to transform the agricultural sector and support increased productivity.

✅ A call for youth to prioritise education.

“Education means understanding the world around you and learning to lead in this complicated world. You have to get skills and do your best with your skills. Do something that benefits you but also benefits others,”

✅ The Head of State also called on the youth to strive to give the best of themselves.

Youth participants had an opportunity to hear about various initiatives to afford the youth the opportunities to fulfil their potential as well as successful projects founded by youth to contribute to Zambia’s transformation.

Zambia@60 #BeTheChange

Hon. Elvis Nkandu, MP

Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts