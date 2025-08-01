PRESIDENT HICHILEMA GRANTS OFFICIAL FUNERAL FOR LATE FORMER MINISTER ACKSON SEJANI





President Hakainde Hichilema has granted an Official Funeral to the late Hon. Ackson Sejani, a former Cabinet Minister under the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) government, in recognition of his distinguished public service.





According to a statement issued by Secretary to the Cabinet, Mr. Patrick K. Kangwa, the late Hon. Sejani’s body will arrive in Zambia today, Friday, August 1, 2025, at 12:30 hours aboard a Zambia Airways flight at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka.





Hon. Sejani, aged 67, passed away on Monday, July 28, 2025, at Netcare Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, following an illness.





President Hichilema accorded the Official Funeral in honor of Hon. Sejani’s selfless contribution to the nation, particularly during his tenure as Minister of Local Government and Housing from 1999 to 2001. He also served as Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries from 1997 to 1999, and at the time of his death, was serving as Chairperson of the Local Government Service Commission.





“The public is further advised that Cabinet Office will release a detailed Official Funeral Programme in due course,” the statement added.