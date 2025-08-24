PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAILS CHURCH–GOVERNMENT PARTNERSHIP, URGES UNITY AND DEVELOPMENT





Mpongwe, Copperbelt — President Hakainde Hichilema has praised the strong partnership between the Church and government, calling on the clergy to remain a beacon of hope and unity in the nation.





Speaking during celebrations to mark 120 years of the Baptist Church’s presence in Lamba land, President Hichilema urged the Church to continue fostering peace, speaking against divisiveness, and guiding society on moral and social issues.





“The Church must remain the mirror of society, provide counsel to those in leadership, and speak out against negative vices such as the abuse of social media. The Church must also help promote youth and women into leadership roles,” President Hichilema said.





The Head of State reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to working with the Church in driving development. He noted that through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), government is determined to deliver benefits to communities, including the Church.





He highlighted that the fund had been increased from K1.6 million to K36.1 million, and called for part of it to be used for projects such as the drilling of boreholes in Mpongwe to ensure access to clean water.





President Hichilema described the moment as historic, noting that “since 1905, God has been in Lamba land through the missionary work of the Baptist Church, whose legacy has spread across Zambia.”





He commended the Baptist Church for not only spreading the gospel but also for preserving the Lamba language, culture, and heritage.



Despite inheriting a debt-burdened economy, the President outlined his government’s progress, including infrastructure projects such as the Lusaka–Ndola dual carriageway, Sakanya road, and other major works. He also thanked Copperbelt Province for contributing to a bumper harvest, leading to national food surplus.





He further urged the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to ensure farmers are paid promptly and crops stored securely.



The President encouraged the Church to engage in food production as part of enhancing Zambia’s food security, pledging government support in these efforts.





He acknowledged the Baptist Church’s 120-year contribution to education, health, and social development, and urged the Church to continue collaborating with government in national progress.





The President concluded his address with a prayer for God’s blessings on the Church and community, even breaking into a hymn as he ended his remarks.





Meanwhile, Copperbelt Minister Elias Matambo announced on behalf of the President a donation of K1 million to the Baptist Church.





Additional contributions included K300,000 from Cabinet Ministers, among them Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe and Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga, and K50,000 from UPND Deputy Secretary General Getrude Imenda on behalf of the ruling party.



