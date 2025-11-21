PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAILS PREMIER LI QIANG’S VISIT, REAFFIRMS ZAMBIA–CHINA STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP





Lusaka, Zambia – 20th November 2025



By Wagon Media



President Hakainde Hichilema has described the visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang as a significant milestone in the longstanding relationship between Zambia and the People’s Republic of China.





Speaking after holding productive bilateral talks with the visiting Premier, President Hichilema said the engagement reaffirmed the deep and enduring friendship that dates back to the era of President Kenneth Kaunda and Chairman Mao Zedong, a relationship that has since evolved into a Comprehensive Strategic and Cooperative Partnership. He reiterated Zambia’s firm commitment to this partnership and to the One China Policy.





The President also highlighted the historic groundbreaking ceremony for the revitalisation of the Tanzania–Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA), a project jointly undertaken with Tanzania and China. He noted that the revitalisation of the iconic railway—long regarded as a symbol of solidarity—will enhance regional connectivity, stimulate trade, support industrialisation, and create job opportunities for Zambians.





Looking to the future, President Hichilema encouraged increased Chinese investment in key sectors such as energy, mining, tourism, agriculture, technology, logistics, and other priority areas. He emphasized that such partnerships will build local skills, create decent jobs, and accelerate economic growth across the country.





“Together, we are shaping a future of shared prosperity. Together, we move forward,” President Hichilema stated.



