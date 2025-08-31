PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAILS UNITY AND CULTURAL HERITAGE AT KULAMBA CEREMONY





By Wagon Media | 30th August, 2025



Katete – President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to working with traditional leaders in fostering national development and unity, as he officiated at this year’s Kulamba Traditional Ceremony of the Chewa people in Katete District.





Accompanied by First Lady Mutinta Hichilema, the President described the ceremony as an important cultural event that strengthens bonds among the Chewa people of Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique.





The Head of State expressed his honour in welcoming His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, and First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera, who joined thousands of celebrants at the colourful gathering.





“We are deeply grateful to our Malawian counterparts for celebrating with us this rich heritage that unites our people across borders,” President Hichilema said.





He further extended his appreciation to His Majesty Kalonga Gawa Undi for the invitation to officiate, noting that the ceremony demonstrates the unifying power of culture in promoting peace, diversity, and social cohesion.





“The Kulamba Ceremony is not just a celebration of tradition, but a true reflection of the spirit of unity and diversity that defines our nation. It stands as a living expression of our national motto: One Zambia, One Nation, One People,” he emphasized.





President Hichilema also assured the gathering that his administration remains committed to strengthening partnerships with traditional leaders to drive development, enhance cultural preservation, and uphold unity across the country.





The Kulamba Traditional Ceremony, which attracts local and international dignitaries, is one of Zambia’s most significant cultural gatherings, showcasing the values of peace, togetherness, and mutual respect among communities.



(C) WAGON MEDIA