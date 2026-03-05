PRESIDENT HICHILEMA, HARRY KALABA & MAKEBI ZULU SHARE WINS IN EMV FINAL OPINION POLL



Thursday-5th March 2026



The EMV Opinion Poll came to a thrilling grand finale on Wednesday 4th March 2026 which saw the 3 top winners share the spoils.





The EMV Podcast was carrying a 3-part series Opinion Poll on the questions of; “Who was likely to pose the strongest challenge against incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema” and “Who was likely to win the August 2026 presidential and general elections”.





The first two polls focused on consolidating the votes of who was the strongest candidate to challenge President Hichilema from the crowded field of Opposition presidential aspirants.





The poll results ranked the last top four final candidates from the Opposition and were pitted against President

President Hakainde in the last part of the series.





RESULTS OF THE POLLS



President Hakainde Hichilema emerged winner in the category of the Facebook Poll, scoring 51.27% beating his rivals; Brian Mundubile (27.17%), Makebi Zulu (17.09%) and Harry Kalaba (4.48%).





Citizen First President Harry Kalaba won the category of Live Phone Calls that saw him score 44.2% beating his rivals; Patriotic Front presidential aspirant, Makebi Zulu (40.1%), Tonse Alliance President, Brian Mundubile (5.8%), Socialist Party President, Dr. Fred M’membe (5.5%) and President Hakainde Hichilema (4.4%).





In the category of Online Voting, Makebi Zulu emerged winner with a commanding lead of (43.5%), beating; Harry Kalaba (24.4%),Brian Mundubile (14.8%), Hakainde Hichilema (11.3%), and Fred M’membe (5.8%).





The Poll attracted huge numbers of viewers, callers and comments during the duration of the broadcasts.





And promoter of the EMV Poll, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba thanked both the members of the public and presidential candidates for their participation in the Poll and said presidential candidates and aspirants should use the outcome of the Poll as raw data to help them plan and strengthen their campaign strategies, identify and resolve the weaknesses, gaps and inadequacies revealed by the Poll





He also encouraged the candidates to build on the strengths revealed by the Poll.

FINAL RESULTS ON EMV OPINION POLL



A) Facebook Poll



1. Hakainde Hichilema-51.2%

2. ⁠Brian Mundubile-27.17%

3. ⁠Makebi Zulu-17.09%

4. ⁠Harry Kalaba-4.48%





B) LIVE PHONE CALLS



1. Harry Kalaba-44.2%

2. ⁠Makebi Zulu-40.1 %

3. ⁠Brian Mundubile- 5.8%

4. ⁠Dr. Fred M’membe-5.5%

5. ⁠Hakainde Hichilema-4.4%





C) ONLINE VOTING



1. Makebi Zulu-43.5%

2. ⁠Harry Kalaba- 24.4%

3. ⁠Brian Mundubile-14.8%

4. ⁠Hakainde Hichilema-11.3%

5. ⁠Fred Mmembe-5.8%