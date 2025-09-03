PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAS NO CONTENDER AHEAD OF 2026-SIMUUWE





Lusaka – United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Director Mark Simuuwe says President Hakainde Hichilema has no serious challenger ahead of the 2026 general elections, citing the poor performance of opposition parties in recent by-elections.





Mr. Simuuwe said the ruling party is concerned that the opposition is “dying” because it has failed to provide alternative policy directions to what the UPND administration is implementing.





“The current crop of opposition does not have a manifesto to convince Zambians of what they will do for them,” he said.





Speaking on Power FM Political Podcast, Mr Simuuwe explained that since assuming office in 2021, the UPND has expanded into areas that were traditionally opposition strongholds, including Luapula, Northern, Muchinga, and Eastern provinces, as reflected in parliamentary and ward victories.





Mr. Simuuwe outlined several campaign promises which he said the UPND has fulfilled. These include; free education and reinstatement of student meal allowances, now extended from two universities to seven public universities.





He said Government has maintained the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) while introducing the Sustainable Agriculture Finance (SAF) program for seed management and irrigation.





Mr. Simuuwe further said Government has increased the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to over $1 million per constituency, resulting in the construction of over 1,500 classroom blocks, procurement of police vehicles, and ambulances.





He also highlighted progress in energy and mining, citing solar power investments from MoUs signed in China, the revival of KCM, Mopani, and Shaft 28 in Luanshya, which he said have created jobs.





On governance, Mr. Simuuwe said the UPND has restored the rule of law by ending caderism in bus stations and markets, allowing councils to collect revenue.





He added that emergency social cash transfers are being rolled out in response to the worst drought, while medical supplies have improved, surpassing World Health Organization (WHO) thresholds.





Mr. Simuuwe also defended government actions on transparency, noting that President Hichilema ordered a forensic audit investigation to safeguard public funds.





On foreign relations, he stressed Zambia’s sovereignty, warning against turning the country into a “battle ground of geopolitics” between the USA and China. He described recent remarks by the US Ambassador as “undiplomatic” and accused some envoys of funding private media houses with up to $1 million to discredit government and harm Zambia’s investment profile.





“We will use politics to sort out some envoys because we have information about this funding scheme,” Mr. Simuuwe said.





He said Zambia today “boasts as one of the best investment destinations,” pointing to economic reforms and revived industries under the UPND government.



© UPND Media Team