PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAS PERFORMED EXCEPTIONALLY WELL IN FIRST 5 YEAR TERM TURNED IMPOSSIBILITIES INTO POSSIBILITIES- Spuki Mulemwa

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAS PERFORMED EXCEPTIONALLY WELL IN FIRST 5 YEAR TERM TURNED IMPOSSIBILITIES INTO POSSIBILITIES





It’s rather odd and unfortunate that some familiar political players who served in previous administrations are now mud slinging peddling falsehoods that President Hakainde Hichilema must be removed because he has failed when in fact not





Zambians will recall that when President Hichilema assumed office in 2021, the country was grappling with a plethora of significant challenges that included the debt burden that was like a python around our necks, the mining sector was on the verge of collapse and needed urgent resustation, unemployment and the worst climate change triggered drought that threatened national food security.





The situation was dire and needed urgent attention and people centered leadership to FIX IT.

President Hichilema in opposition had promised to FIX any challenges the country was grappling with and true to his word and strong commitment, he FIXED IT with Debt Restructuring Deal, Resustation of the Mining Sector through attracting new investment, opening new mines and bringing back to life closed ones like Shaft 28.



No one died of hunger as he promised during the worst climate change triggered drought that Zambia experienced under his watch.





President Hichilema’s New Dawn Administration recruited more workers in Education, Health sectors and Security Wings than any previous administration.

He reintroduced Free Education which is now Law with a School Feeding Program, Reinstated Meal Allowances which were abolished by the previous administration.

Increased CDF from a paltry K1.6m to a whooping K40m which has resulted in unprecedented infrastructure development across the country particularly rural areas like Western Province which had lagged behind.





The national cake is shared equitably as resources are disbursed to all

ten provinces across the country at the same time without leaving anyone behind.

President Hichilema is a leader who promotes citizens’ welfare by implementing Social Security Initiatives that benefit the vulnerable in society.





This is President Hakainde Hichilema whom the opposition are demonizing, agitating and inciting citizens to remove as in their eyes he has failed when in fact not.



Honestly between him and them, who has failed the people of Zambia going by the track record of impossibilities he turned into possibilities!!





President Hichilema banned caderism and political thuggery which was common place previously and has firmly established the rule of law to protect citizens.





What previous administrations deemed impossible to implement and achieve such as: Free Education, School Feeding Program

Debt Restructuring, increasing CDF to K40m from a paltry K1.6m, unprecedented recruitment of thousands of workers in education and health sectors as well as security wings in addition to the people centered Social Security Initiatives government is implementing.

Bally Fixed It .





We expect the opposition to conduct issue based campaigns and desist from peddling malicious falsehoods and mud slinging intended to mislead and sway people’s opinion against President Hichilema ahead of the August 13 polls.





President Hichilema has performed exceptionally well in his first five year term, there’s more to do but the best is yet to come as he will perform even better in the second five year term of office





Issued by:

Spuki Mulemwa



Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Media Coordinator.