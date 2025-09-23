PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HOLDS TALKS WITH THE LITUNGA AND PARAMOUNT CHIEF MPEZENI



Lusaka… Tuesday September 23, 2025 – President Hakainde Hichilema has said he was deeply honoured to host His Majesty the Litunga, Lubosi Imwiko II, and Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV at State House earlier today.





According to the Head of State, the meeting focused on preserving Zambia’s rich cultural heritage, advancing the economic and social development of the people, and strengthening dialogue and collaboration between government and traditional leadership on issues affecting communities.





President Hichilema emphasised that traditional leaders were held in the highest esteem as custodians of culture and vital partners in national development.

He further noted that their role in bridging the gap between citizens and government highlighted a shared responsibility to serve communities with unity, respect, and dedication.