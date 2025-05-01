PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HONOURS ZAMBIAN WORKERS



… as he marks Labour Day celebrations in Mansa



This afternoon, President Hakainde Hichilema joined Zambia’s workforce in celebrating the 2025 Labour Day, officially held in Mansa, Luapula Province.



This year’s event carries the theme: “Shaping Zambia’s Future of Work Through Home-Grown Solutions for Inclusive Economic Growth.”



Under President Hichilema’s leadership, the UPND’s New Dawn government has prioritized economic development, fostering business growth and expanding employment opportunities across both public and private sectors.



So far, thousands of young Zambians have been recruited into the public service, including roles within the security forces, as well as the Ministries of Education and Health.



Sharing on his Facebook page, President Hichilema wrote: “We have just arrived in Mansa, where today we celebrate the relentless commitment of workers whose sacrifice and hard work propel our economy and our nation.



Your contributions are priceless, and we deeply appreciate your dedication.



Happy Labour Day, Zambia!”



By Whitney Mulobela