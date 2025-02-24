PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IMPRESSED WITH PRIVATE SECTOR INVOLVEMENT IN URBAN SECTOR DEVELOPMENT IN EGYPT



February 23rd, 2025



CAIRO, EGYPT – President Hakainde Hichilema has kick started his two day state visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt with a visit and tour of the new Kairo which includes the city’s new administrative district as well as the construction site of the iconic 78 floor tower.





President Hichilema who was welcomed by Egypt’s Agriculture Minister Alaa El deen Farouk at the Cairo International Airport took time to appreciate the construction of the new city under the private sector under the public Private Partnership covering an area of more than 400,000 square meters.





The new city urban development project includes the construction of the cabinet building and much houses all government ministries and departments, residential housing units, religious buildings as well as the iconic 78 floor tower which stands to be Africa’s tallest building.





President Hichilema who could not hide his excitement at the marvel of the new city said it was gratifying to note that the urban development was privately financed without any contribution from the national treasury, a policy he added that his administration was vigorously pursuing through the PPP model of financing.





The President who is on the visit accompanied by Infrastructure Minister Charles Milupi, Commerce Minister Mulenga Chipoka, his Livestock counterpart Peter Kapala and Water and Sanitation Minister Collins Nzovu as well as other heads of government departments said his administration believes that private participation in especially capital projects was the most effective way towards sustainable infrastructure development.





He said this will leave the treasury with enough money to deal with more pressing socioeconomic sectors such as health,education and agriculture which will in turn reduce the poverty levels especially at community and family levels.



The President and his entourage is tomorrow expected at the Presidential palace for a series of bilateral talks that will culminate into the signing of a number of legal instruments where full honors will be accorded before departure for business forum hosted by the Zambia Development Agency ( ZDA) and a visit to an animal vaccine research institute.





He will wind up his visit on Tuesday with a tour of the civilization museum and a visit to the world and historical acclaimed pyramids of Giza before return back home.





The President’s visit according to Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe is part of the UPND administration’s bilateral and economic diplomatic policy aimed at positioning Zambia as an important economic hub.



(C) THE FALCON