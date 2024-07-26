President Hichilema is fighting corruption with rhetoric-Why are the Corrupt still holding public office?- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

President Hichilema is fighting corruption with rhetoric-Why are the Corrupt still holding public office?



..corruption has increased by 133%…



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;



In its recent Trends Report, the Financial Intelligence Centre FIC stated that it had disseminated to Law Enforcement Agencies the value of ZMW13.58 billion compared to ZMW5.83 billion in 2022 representing a 133 percent increase. The majority of intelligence reports disseminated were on suspected money laundering, corruption and tax evasion.



●Anti-Corruption Commission has confirmed it is investigating some Ministers and has completed investigations on Livingstone Mayor, Ms. Constance Nalishebo Muleabai. Muleabai solicited and obtained K180,000 from a tour operator and the details of the illicit transaction was circulated in a viral audio.



● President Hakainde Hichilema says he will not shield anyone and will fight past, present and future corruption.



If this was true why is the President;



1. Not suspending or firing those Ministers under probe as confirmed by the ACC as they are likely to interfere with the case and witnesses while they occupy the same offices they committed the corruption from?



2. Why didn’t Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Gary Nkombo suspend the Livingstone Mayor as soon as the damaging audio became public? Why didn’t he suspend her as soon as the ACC began to investigate her?



As seen in the past, President Hichilema pays lip-service to the fight against corruption. From the Gold Scandal, to the botched procurement of the construction of the $100million infectious diseases hospital, to the fertiliser and fuel procurement scandals, to the $72billion, six-million-hectares scandal, to the 61 trucks marooned from Beira and Lusaka since November 2023, carrying medicine and medical supplies.



Instead he chose to dismiss the ACC Board that was acting as a Whistle-blower and begging to do its constitutional job.



Instead he chose to protect and shelter those being accused of corruption.



If President Hichilema was fighting corruption, he would allow the law enforcement agencies to investigate, charge and arrest those that have committed or under investigations in his government.