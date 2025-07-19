PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IS LEADING A UNITED ZAMBIA – CHIEF CHIUNDAPONDE



July 19,2025



Chief Chiundaponde of the Bisa-speaking people in Lavushimanda District has praised President Hakainde Hichilema for his inclusive and selfless leadership.





He commended the Head of State for delivering development without segregation, ensuring that no district or chiefdom is left behind.





The traditional leader said President Hichilema’s approach to governance reflects a deep commitment to uplifting the lives of all Zambians, regardless of their region.





He made the remarks when Special Assistant to the President for Politics, Mr. Levy Ngoma, paid a courtesy call at his palace.



“President Hichilema has proved to be a true servant of the people by taking development to every corner of Zambia,” he said.





Chief Chiundaponde further applauded the President for honouring his promise of uniting the country through action rather than words.



Mr. Ngoma noted the growing support for President Hichilema, attributing it to the government’s development-centred leadership.





“The country is witnessing unprecedented unity because of the President’s inclusive leadership style,” he said.



He said even opposition Members of Parliament and councillors have started supporting the President after witnessing visible changes in their communities.





Mr. Ngoma also assured the Chief of the government’s continued partnership and support to his chiefdom.



Meanwhile, five opposition councillors have pledged allegiance to President Hichilema’s administration.





They said development in their wards since the UPND assumed office has transformed the lives of their constituents.



“People can now see and feel the difference President Hichilema is making in their lives,” he said.





The councillors who declared their support include Bwalya Mupeta of Lupembashi Ward, Mwape Alfred of Lukulu Ward, Kennedy Chipulu of Lulimala Ward, Kennedy Mwansa of Mupamadzi Ward, and Chibesa Francis of Mutinondo Ward.





And UPND National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso has introduced the party’s Mfuwe parliamentary candidate, Malama Mufunelo, to Chief Chiundaponde.





The introduction comes ahead of the highly anticipated Mfuwe parliamentary by-election scheduled for August 7, 2025.



