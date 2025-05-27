PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IS LIKE RAIN, HE FALLS EVERYWHERE – LUMEZI UPND ASPIRING CANDIDATE





May 27,2025



Lumezi-The United Party for National Development (UPND) aspiring candidate for Lumezi Constituency, Lufeyo Ngoma, has praised President Hakainde Hichilema for delivering equal opportunities to all Zambians across the 156 constituencies.





Speaking shortly before the adoption in Lumezi Constituency ahead of the forthcoming polls, Mr. Ngoma described President Hichilema as a “messiah” who rose to the occasion during the country’s worst drought last year.





He emphasized that no Zambian lost their life to hunger, thanks to the President’s swift and inclusive hunger response initiative.



“President Hichilema is like rain because he has fallen on everyone, he has made sure that no one died of hunger,” Mr. Ngoma stated.





He further highlighted that the implementation of Free Education and the Cash for Work programme has benefited even those who do not support the UPND.





Mr. Ngoma has since called on the people of Lumezi and the nation at large to rally behind the UPND government for the continued equitable distribution of national resources.





He noted that President Hichilema’s leadership has bridged the rural-urban development gap through consistent infrastructure development.





Mr. Ngoma added that the government’s focus on agriculture, youth empowerment, and healthcare is transforming lives in Lumezi and beyond.





He reaffirmed his commitment to representing the values of the UPND and ensuring that President Hichilema’s vision reaches every corner of Lumezi.



UPND MT