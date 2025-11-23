PRESIDENT HICHILEMA LAUDS EVANGELICAL CHURCH’S ROLE IN NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT AT DIAMOND JUBILEE





Lusaka… Sunday November 23, 2025 – President Hakainde Hichilema has praised the Evangelical Church in Zambia (ECZ) for its longstanding contribution to national development, as the church marked its 60th anniversary in Matero under the theme “Celebrating God’s Faithfulness: 60 Years of Witnessing, Worship, and Service.”





Speaking during the celebrations, the President said the Church’s role in Zambia could not be overstated, noting that faith-based institutions remained vital partners to the government, particularly in the delivery of health and education services.





He emphasized that the Church had, over the decades, complemented government efforts in improving the wellbeing of citizens across the country.



President Hichilema further underscored the importance of unity and stability, stating that the Church should continue to act as a unifying force.





He said Zambia’s global reputation as a beacon of peace was owed, in part, to the values and teachings upheld by religious institutions.



The Head of State also reaffirmed his administration’s determination to end cadreism and the political violence associated with previous years.





He said national unity, peace, and stability were essential foundations for the country’s development agenda.



In his remarks, President Hichilema extended heartfelt congratulations to the Evangelical Church in Zambia for reaching the significant milestone of 60 years.





He reiterated the government’s commitment to working closely with the Church in fostering development and improving the lives of all Zambians.