PRESIDENT HICHILEMA LEADS MOURNERS DURING FORMER INFORMATION MINISTER RONNIE SHIKAPWASHA’S REQUIEM MASS

By Chileshe Mwango

President Hakainde Hichilema this morning joined mourners at a requiem church service in honor of former Information Minister Ronnie Shikapwasha at Lusaka’s Mulungushi International Conference.

Lieutenant General Shikapwasha, 76 died following a shooting incident at his residence in Ibex Hill area after which his wife has been detained in connection with his murder.

General Shikapwasha served as Zambia Airforce-ZAF Commander, in various cabinet portfolios and as Keembe Member of Parliament during the mmd government, and leaves behind a legacy of public service.

Addressing the mourners, President Hichilema described the late former cabinet minister as a dignified member of the Zambian community dedicated to duty where he also demonstrated what it meant to serve the people without any form of pretense.

President Hichilema also apologized to the general public that felt inconvenienced by the changes in the burial program saying this was necessitated by other programs.

And the traditional leadership in Central Province has urged the public to pray for General Shikapwasha’s wife who is currently being held in police custody.

PHOENIX NEWS



