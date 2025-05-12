PRESIDENT HICHILEMA LEADS NATIONAL THANKSGIVING FOR GOD’S BLESSINGS, RAINFALL, AND THE FARMING SEASON



…FORECASTS ABUNDANT HARVEST



This afternoon, President Hakainde Hichilema led the nation in a heartfelt thanksgiving ceremony, expressing gratitude for God’s blessings, the rainfall, and a fruitful farming season, while urging the country to boost food production.





Delivering an inspiring address, the President underscored the sovereignty of God over Zambia and commended farmers for their abundant harvests in the previous season.



“So far, it is the Lord who has brought us this far, and we will continue to place our faith in Him. God will guide us to where we need to be.





“We gather today to thank God for His mercy, and for the rains He has bestowed upon us,” he stated.



President Hichilema expressed appreciation to God for guiding the nation safely through the recent drought.

He acknowledged that, under God’s guidance and through cooperation between government, the church, and civil society, the country was able to feed its people, with no loss of life to hunger





He reflected on the drought, describing it as a wake-up call for the government to embrace new approaches.



“When the drought struck, we declared a national emergency. It taught us valuable lessons, particularly the need to diversify our energy sources, moving beyond reliance on hydroelectric power to alternatives like solar. God has blessed us with rivers, lakes, and underground water, which we must now use to advance irrigation agriculture. We cannot define our agriculture solely by rainfall,” he said.





The President highlighted the New Dawn UPND administration’s vision to support year-round food production through irrigation farming.





He called on citizens to seize the opportunities presented by government initiatives such as the Farmer Input Support Program (FISP), the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), and the Enhanced Agriculture Support Program to engage in agriculture and food production.



President Hichilema also encouraged Zambians to shift their focus from spending to investing, avoiding unnecessary expenditures and instead channeling resources into future-yielding investments.



He reiterated the importance of national unity, stressing that Zambia’s progress is greater when united.





“We can achieve so much more when we are together than when we are divided. Let us stay true to the motto: One Zambia, One Nation,” he declared.



The President also thanked the church for organizing the thanksgiving prayers.





The event was attended by First Lady Mutinta Hichilema, Vice President Hon. Mutale Nalumango, and several Cabinet Ministers.



