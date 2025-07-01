PRESIDENT HICHILEMA LEADS ZAMBIA’S ENERGY REVOLUTION!



By Timmy, Wagon Media



In a historic milestone for Zambia, President Hakainde Hichilema has unveiled the country’s largest solar plant, the 100MW Chisamba Solar Plant, marking a significant step towards ending load-shedding and powering economic growth! 🌍💚





A Game-Changing Project

The $100 million project, developed in just 10 months, features 66,000 solar panels and is projected to power 30,000-50,000 Zambian homes. This achievement demonstrates the UPND government’s commitment to diversifying Zambia’s energy mix and reducing reliance on drought-stricken hydropower.





Empowering Local Communities

President Hichilema directed ZESCO to prioritize power for Central Province communities, emphasizing that “a barber shop owned by a youth must operate. A salon owned by a widow must operate.” This focus on local empowerment will undoubtedly boost economic activity and improve livelihoods.





A Brighter Future

The President announced plans for an additional 100 MW at Chisamba, targeting a reduced cost of $70 million through cheaper technology and lower interest rates. ZESCO has also confirmed plans for 1,000 MW of solar projects nationwide. This ambitious roadmap sets a template for Africa’s energy transition and solidifies Zambia’s position as a leader in renewable energy.





Investing in the Future

President Hichilema stressed that “free education comes from money generated by a growing economy.” The revived investments in the mining sector, including $1.5 billion from First Quantum and $2 billion from Lumwana Barrick Gold, will undoubtedly drive national development and improve the lives of Zambians.





Kudos to President Hichilema and the UPND government for their visionary leadership and commitment to Zambia’s development! .



