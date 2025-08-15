President  Hichilema meet a bipartisan delegation of U.S. Congressmen and Congresswomen in Livingstone

President Hakainde Hichilema writes…



Honoured to have met a bipartisan delegation of U.S. Congressmen and Congresswomen in Livingstone today, where we engaged in open and constructive dialogue on a range of matters of mutual interest.





Our discussions covered key areas including trade and investment, the strength of our bilateral relations, and opportunities to deepen cooperation across various sectors of human development.





We reaffirm our commitment to fostering a dynamic and enduring partnership, one that is rooted in people-to-people, business-to-business, and government-to-government collaboration, for the shared prosperity and well-being of the citizens of both our nations.





Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia.