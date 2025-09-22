PRESIDENT HICHILEMA MEETS GLOBAL INVESTORS, HIGHLIGHTS ZAMBIA’S GROWING INVESTMENT APPEAL





Lusaka… Monday September 22, 2025 – President Hakainde Hichilema has said Zambia remains an increasingly attractive destination for international investment, following a high-level courtesy call by global investors led by First Quantum Minerals (FQM) Chief Executive Officer Tristan Pascall.





The delegation also included representatives from Bank of America, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and Morgan Stanley, among others.





The President explained that the visit demonstrated both the investors’ commitment to their current portfolios and their confidence in Zambia’s economic outlook.





He added that discussions had centered on expanding opportunities in key sectors such as energy, mining, agriculture, tourism, water, logistics, technology, and digital services.





According to Mr. Hichilema, Zambia continues to stand out as a market defined by stability, predictability, and an improved operating environment–qualities that he said are attracting growing global interest.





He further emphasized that Africa should not be viewed as a single, uniform investment space but as a continent made up of diverse nations offering unique opportunities.





Zambia, in particular, was highlighted as a country with distinct prospects that investors could pursue with confidence.





The President expressed gratitude to the international delegation for choosing Zambia as a destination for meaningful business and investment, noting that such partnerships were essential in driving the nation’s development agenda.