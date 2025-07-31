PRESIDENT HICHILEMA MOURNS CHINGOLA RIOT DEATH, VOWS CRACKDOWN ON ILLEGAL MINING





PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has expressed sorrow over the loss of life in Chingola following riots involving some illegal small-scale miners known as ‘jerabos’.





The President emphasised the need to combat illegal mining through a structured licensing system designed to benefit the Zambian people.





He cited the recent unrest in Chingola and the gold rush in Mufumbwe as clear indicators of the need for heightened vigilance to protect citizens.





The Head of State stated that addressing illegal mining once and for all hinges on creating ample employment opportunities, particularly for young people.





“Our natural resources are a blessing and crucial to securing Zambia’s long-term prosperity. We want our young people in safe, stable, and well-paying jobs, including in mining, but not at the expense of putting themselves in danger by operating in illegal and unsafe mines.





That is why we will use our resources responsibly to support national development, create jobs, and improve the lives of all. However, we will not tolerate lawlessness, and decisive action will be taken where necessary,” he said.



President Hichilema urged law enforcement agencies to act decisively against all forms of hooliganism, including illegal and hazardous mining activities that endanger lives and cause environmental degradation through pollution.





To strengthen environmental protection, the President has established an inter-ministerial committee, comprising ministers and technical experts from relevant departments,chaired by Vice-President Mutale Nalumango, to address illegal mining and the recent pollution incident on the Copperbelt.





President Hichilema assured those affected by the pollution that the government is working diligently to ensure responsible parties are held accountable, and that all necessary compensation and land restoration measures are carried out.





He reiterated his solemn oath to protect, uphold, and defend the Constitution, which places the safety and welfare of every Zambian as the utmost priority.





This is according to a statement issued by State House Chief Communication Specialist, Clayson Hamasaka.