PRESIDENT HICHILEMA MOURNS PHILIP KABIMBA SR



October 22, 2025

Shibuyunji – President Hakainde Hichilema today joined scores of mourners in Shimwete Village, Shibuyunji District, to pay his last respects to the late Philip Kabimba Senior, father of former Minister of Justice, State Counsel Wynter Kabimba, who passed away last Friday.





Speaking during the burial ceremony, President Hichilema described the late Mr. Kabimba as a wise and courageous man who always stood for the truth.





The Head of State said he remembers Mr. Kabimba as a good friend and supporter who always believed in his vision to become President.





President Hichilema noted that it was through Mr. Kabimba’s tireless advocacy that the construction of the Shibuyunji Road was initiated.





He emphasized that there is much to learn from the life Mr. Kabimba lived, noting that he never compromised his integrity for financial or material gain.



“Mr. Kabimba has been there for the Party, UPND, and this President, even during times when this party was not fashionable; therefore, PJ, as he was commonly called, occupies a special place in my heart,” said President Hichilema.





Meanwhile, Mr. Kabimba’s son, Wynter, described his father as a man of strong values who was openly truthful and deeply principled.



He said his father and President Hichilema shared a unique friendship built on mutual respect and sincerity.





Mr. Kabimba further described his father as a frank and fearless man who always spoke the truth without compromise.



He added that his father was a man who embraced everyone regardless of their social or economic status.





Mr. Wynter Kabimba also expressed heartfelt gratitude to President Hichilema for his unwavering support to his late father throughout his illness.



“I would want to give special thanks to the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, for his tireless efforts; there has been no time my father was sick and he did not visit him,” said Kabimba.





And Senior Chief Shakumbila described the late Mr. Kabimba as a beloved figure in the community, admired for his humility and commitment to serving others.



He said the people of Shibuyunji will remember Mr. Kabimba for his warm spirit and the help he rendered to many without expecting anything in return.





The traditional leader urged the Kabimba family to remain united and to carry forward the noble legacy of their late patriarch.



Philip Kabimba Senior, aged 83, died on Friday after a long illness.



© THE FALCON