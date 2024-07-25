President Hichilema Must Fire Silvia Masebo- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

President Hichilema Must Fire Silvia Masebo

…Silvia Masebo threatens health workers, “I can have you fired even when I’m not here”…

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;

It was extremely sad to watch former Minister of Health, Silvia Masebo react viciously and with vitriol, to workers snd volunteers that booed her and didn’t want her to address them.

The workers have a fundamental right to express themselves and celebrate the long-awaited changes.

The whole scenario carried live on the Ministry of Health Facebook page, was painful to watch as she issued threats and accused the workers of being sent by, you guessed it, the Indian cartel.

Clearly Masebo has no respect for public service workers and mistakes her ministerial authority as tyranny of herself to do what she whatever she wants.

She dissolved the ministerial procurement committee and caused a stand-off that saw the country be totally without drugs, medical supplies and laboratory reagents for close to a year as she was ceding procurement powers to the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Authority (ZMMSA).

Further she engaged in two major scandals; the proposed construction of the $100million infectious diseases hospital, and the Egyptian $65 million drug procurement scandal that resulted in 61 trucks being marooned in Beira, Mozambique and Lusaka since November 2023.

Further her constant dismissal and removal of senior staff in Lusaka and in the provinces resulted in paralysis of the management of the health sector.

She saw staff in the prisms of UPND, PF or thieves and pilferers..She couldn’t address herself to improving systemic efficiency.

Her misconduct today gives us a window to how she treated, with disdain and disrespect, administrators, doctors, nurses and the entire health workers community.

Besides being embroiled in some of the largest acts of corruption, she has helped collapse the health sector.

As seen today, she remains unrepentant and without remorse over the damage so far caused, the loss of lives and the systemic destruction she has caused.

Her conduct demeaned the new Minister of Health, Dr. Elijah Muchima and portrayed that she was going to control the Ministry through the back door.

It is clear that she may take her mal-administration and tyranny to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, where she has been reshuffled to.

It is therefore in the best interest that she is dismissed from Cabinet to save Government of further embarrassment and political damage.